She was waiting for occupation of Kramatorsk: SSU detains agent who leaked AFU positions in Donetsk region to Russians

A Russian agent was detained in Donetsk region, who was passing locations of the Defence Forces to the invaders and waiting for the occupation of Kramatorsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"The suspect was a local pensioner, a former employee of the disbanded police. She worked for the enemy through a 'liaison officer', her old friend, who was also an ex-police officer. In 2014, he joined the 'DPR' terrorists, and after the outbreak of full-scale war became a commander of one of the reconnaissance and assault brigades of the Russian armed forces.

On the instructions of the Russians, the agent leaked the locations of fortifications and firing positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk direction to the ‘liaison officer’", the statement said.

Most of all, the Russians were interested in the coordinates of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' rocket artillery, as well as the routes of fuel tankers supplied to the frontline.

The woman was travelling around the area in her car and covertly recording military facilities. SSU CI exposed the traitor in advance and detained her.

She has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

She is in custody. The woman faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

