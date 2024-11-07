Woman who filmed video praising Russia at Kyiv railway station during air raid alert is served suspicion notice - SSU. PHOTO

A tiktoker who filmed a provocative stream on 7 October 2024 on the territory of the railway station in Kyiv was suspected of justifying Russia's armed aggression. She faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As noted, in the video filmed during the air raid alert, the woman said that by shelling peaceful cities of Ukraine, "the Russians are fighting back against the Ukrainians". In addition, she was mocking the citizens who were going down to the shelters.

The SSU and the National Police caught her in hot pursuit immediately after the video was published.

After conducting independent examinations that confirmed the elements of the crime in the woman's statements, SSU investigators notified her of suspicion under Art. 2, 3 Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed repeatedly).

The SSU also said that this provocative video was posted by a 23-year-old resident of Makiivka, Donetsk region, who moved to Kyiv a few months ago. She used her TikTok account to glorify the occupiers, including the militants of the Russian private military company "Wagner". The offender also publicly denied the war crimes committed by ruscists during the temporary occupation of the Kyiv region. The video was immediately picked up by Russian propagandists for further "dispersal" through the Kremlin media.

It is reported that during the searches, a mobile phone with evidence of her subversive activities in favour of the Russian Federation was seized from the detainee. The woman faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

