Woman praising Russia was detained in Kyiv: "Here, Russians are shelling Ukrainians hard. So called dyed-in-wool Ukrainians are under bombs". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police detained a woman who praised the actions of Russian invaders during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

A video was posted online showing a woman at a Kyiv train station during a rocket attack mocking citizens who were running for shelter and praising Russia's actions.

Later, the police reported that the citizen had been detained.

"During the monitoring of social media, the police found a video in which a woman spoke arrogantly about citizens who were heading for shelter during the air raid alert and praised the Russian aggressor.

The police, together with the SSU, identified and promptly detained the offender in a catering establishment near the railway station. The offender was a native of the Donetsk region, born in 2001, who recently lived in Kyiv. Law enforcers are currently talking to the woman, and the issue of legal qualification of the offender's actions is being decided," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of 7 October 2024. Air defence forces were operating in the capital.

Censor.NET also reported that rocket fragments fell in several districts of Kyiv, the roof of a service minibus was pierced, and the roof of a high-rise building was damaged.

