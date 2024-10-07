Missile fragments fell in several districts of Kyiv, roof of service minibus was pierced, roof of high-rise building was damaged (updated)

On the morning of October 7, 2024, a debris from an enemy missile fell in the Solomianskyi district of the capital during an air raid. The fall of debris was also recorded in the Holosiivskyi district.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary information, a rocket fragment fell in the Solomianskyi district of the city. All services are heading to the scene," he said.

"As a result of a rocket attack, debris was recorded falling in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. Preliminary, there were no casualties or damage. The information is being clarified," the KCMA said.

"Debris has also fallen in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. Also, preliminarily, without casualties and destruction. Information is being updated," the KCMA added.

Read more: Air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of MiG-31K aircraft, carrier of "Kinzhals", in Russia: Enemy has launched missiles

Updated information

At 9:19 a.m., Klitschko said that the debris of enemy missiles fell in several areas of the city.

"In particular: in Solomianskyi district - in several places in open space. In Shevchenkivskyi district - near a pedestrian crossing. In Holosiivskyi, in one place - on the sidewalk, in another - a fragment pierced the roof of a service minibus. All services are on their way to the scene. Information about the victims and the damage is being clarified," said Klitschko.

Later, the KCMA clarified that in Solomianskyi district, the debris damaged the roof of a multi-storey residential building, one of the fragments fell on the school grounds, and the rest fell mostly on open grounds. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of October 7, 2024, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defense forces are working in the capital.