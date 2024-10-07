ENG
News War
Air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of MiG-31K aircraft, carrier of "Kinzhals", in Russia: Enemy has launched missiles (updated)

Тривога 7 жотвня через зліт літака МіГ-31К

On the morning of October 7, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K aircraft carrying "Kinzhal" missiles in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the occupiers launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv and Starokostiantyniv. Explosions are reported in the cities.

Повітряна тривога

Updated

As of 9:00 a.m., the threat was over. The alert lasted 30 minutes.

