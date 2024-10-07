Explosions were heard in Kyiv, air defense was working (updated)
On the morning of October 7, 2024, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defense forces were working in the capital.
This was announced in the telegram channel by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko, Censor.NET reports.
"Air raid alert is ongoing! Air defense forces are working in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" he said.
Earlier, the Air Force informed about the launch of a target headed for Kyiv.
Currently, the threat has been canceled in the capital.
