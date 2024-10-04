For $10-12 thousand, they helped to get job at SE for sake of exemption: Two lawyers are arrested. PHOTOS

Two lawyers were detained for bribing people to get jobs at state-owned enterprises in order to obtain exemption from mobilisation.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the suspects organised a scheme to evade military service by persons of military age by employing men at a state-owned enterprise that provides tasks of special state importance with access to state secrets.

The men also used certain connections among officials of regional TCR and SS, and the MMC, to help men register for military service before employment, ensuring that their clients would not receive a draft notice after passing a military medical examination.

The price of such services ranged from $10 to $12 thousand.

One lawyer was detained while receiving another bribe of $5,500 in Kyiv. His accomplice was detained in the Cherkasy region.

They have been served a notice of suspicion, and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

Information on the involvement of TCR and state-owned enterprise officials in the scheme to obtain reservations for persons liable for military service is also being checked.

