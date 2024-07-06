Wanted ex-prosecutor and his lawyer mother-in-law, who was involved in "schemes for evaders", were detained in Lviv - SSU. PHOTOS

A lawyer and her son-in-law, a former prosecutor who was on the wanted list, were detained in Lviv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, in return for a reward, the suspect promised to influence the decision of military officials of several TCRSS in the Lviv region to issue a deferral from mobilization for two men of military age without them undergoing a medical examination to determine their fitness for military service.

The lawyer was detained by Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine while receiving USD 3.5 thousand in illegal benefits.

In addition, as noted, during searches in the suspect's apartment, her son-in-law, who had been wanted for a long time on suspicion of forgery and use of forged documents, was found. The man was also detained.

She has now been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of custody with the right to be released on almost UAH 2 million bail.

The involvement of other persons in the crime is checked.















What does the SSU say?

In turn, the SSU informs that the SSU detained a wanted former prosecutor in Lviv, as well as his lawyer's mother-in-law, who was involved in "schemes for fugitives".

SSU officers and the Prosecutor's Office dismantled another scheme of mobilization evasion, which was operating in the western regions of Ukraine.

"As a result of complex measures, the organizer of the fraud, a local lawyer, was detained in Lviv region. During the searches of her house, her partner, a former prosecutor who had been wanted for almost a year on suspicion of forgery, was also detained," the statement said.

How did the criminal scheme work?

According to the case file, the lawyer acted as a member of a criminal group, which involved officials of medical institutions and the regional Medical Expert Commission, as well as employees of the TCRSS of the Lviv region.

According to the available data, the cost of the offenders' services was up to USD 12,000 per person, and in total, they managed to "earn" almost half a million US dollars.

"The scheme operated in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

According to the SSU, together with her accomplices, the lawyer assisted the evaders in updating their military records in state registers and provided fictitious registration of disability groups.

This scheme allowed potential recruits to illegally cross the border of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers detained the organizer of the scheme on receiving the first installment of USD 3,500.

A search of a lawyer's home

During the searches, almost UAH 1.5 million in the hryvnia equivalent was found in the suspect's handbag. In addition, draft records confirming the illegal activity were seized.

Based on the evidence gathered, the National Police investigators served the lawyer a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an undue advantage for oneself or a third party for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions).

Custody was chosen as a measure of restraint.

According to media reports, the person in question is Lviv lawyer Bohdana Moskva, and her son-in-law is scandalous former prosecutor Rostyslav Ilnytskyi, who had a lavish wedding during the war. As reported, the State Bureau of Investigation put Ilnytskyi on the wanted list in connection with a case of document forgery.

As a reminder, on 7-8 October 2023, the former prosecutor and former SSU employee celebrated their lavish wedding in Lviv. In total, there were more than 1000 guests at the wedding, entertained by artists Oleksandr Ponomaryov, Olia Polyakova, and Dzidzio.

At the end of October, information appeared online that Ilnytskyi had been served with a summons. However, according to journalist Ferens, this is not the case: representatives of the TCRSS did not find Ilnytskyi at any of the addresses and left the summons in the mailbox.