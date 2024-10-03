Kyiv community hands over 750 Mavic and FPV drones to Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Brigade - Klytschko

The fighters of the Presidential Brigade received another batch of aid from the Kyiv community - 750 drones of various types.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The community of Kyiv continues to help our defenders. Today, we handed over 750 drones of various types to the soldiers of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, they have been sent to the frontline: 100 Mavic 3T UAVs, 250 Mavic 3 PROs and 400 FPV10 drones," Klytschko said.

The mayor noted that in February and March 2022, the soldiers of the Presidential Brigade defended Kyiv and its suburbs. After the liberation of the occupied cities and towns of Kyiv region, the brigade fought the enemy in Kharkiv region, as well as in Donbas - near Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Today, it continues to defend Ukraine in the hottest spots of the frontline.

Since the beginning of this year, the Kyiv community has already allocated UAH 100 million for the needs of the presidential brigade, Klytschko said. And the total amount of assistance to the military from Kyiv residents in 2024 has already reached UAH 8.6 billion.

"Let me remind you that this year, the capital has already allocated UAH 8.6 billion to help the military. In September alone, we sent 1700 Mavic drones of various types to the frontline from the Kyiv community. We continue to help our defenders by finding opportunities in the city budget and for non-budgetary funds," Klytschko stressed.

The day before, Klytschko said that Kyiv had handed over a batch of night fpv drones and Mavic, EWs, two repair vehicles, generators and Starlink to the soldiers of three brigades in the Kharkiv direction.