Kyiv has handed over drones, EWs and generators to defenders in Kharkiv direction, - Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has handed over drones, EWs and other necessary equipment purchased with extra-budgetary funds to the Kharkiv direction.

Klytschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We have sent another batch of aid to the soldiers of three brigades in the Kharkiv direction, where it is hot today. We need equipment purchased with non-budgetary funds. In particular, the defenders received 100 night fpv drones, 5 Mavic UAVs, two repair vehicles, 5 EW systems, two generators and Starlink," said Vitalii Klytschko.

The mayor also handed the soldiers awards from the capital - 15 medals "Honor. Glory. State" medals.

"Kyiv continues to help the military defend our country. Both by allocating funds from the city budget and by attracting assistance and purchasing equipment for non-budgetary funds."

Earlier it was reported that Vitalii Klytschko visited four brigades in Donbas and in the Kupiansk direction. He delivered 550 Mavic 3T drones, electronic warfare systems, and anti-drone guns to the defenders from the Kyiv community.