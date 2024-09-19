Kyiv increases aid to AFU by another UAH 600 million, - Klytschko

The aid to the military from the Kyiv community will be increased by more than half a billion hryvnias. The Kyiv City Council is to make the decision today.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Kyiv City Council is to allocate another 600 million to increase aid to the military. Kyiv continues to look for every opportunity to help the military. Both by allocating funds from the city budget and by attracting extra-budgetary funds as charitable assistance," Klytschko wrote.

Also at the session, almost half a thousand more drones will be distributed to military units, Klytschko noted.

"Another 430 Mavic drones of various types will be sent to the front line to support the fighters. In particular: 70 Mavic UAVs to the 112th Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the capital, 160 such drones to the 241st Brigade of the Kyiv Territorial Defense, 90 drones to the 5th Assault Brigade, and 110 Mavic UAVs to the Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine," Klytschko said.

The mayor also noted that this month alone, the defenders have already received more than 2,000 drones from the Kyiv community.

"Let me remind you that this month we have already handed over more than 1,000 Mavic drones to the defenders from the Kyiv community, which I took to the front to the military of four different brigades. And yesterday we handed over another thousand FPV drones to the soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade from the community in Kyiv," Klytschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that in early September, Vitalii Klitschko visited the defenders in the Kharkiv direction and handed over more than a thousand Mavic drones of various types from the Kyiv community. In particular, the 112th and 241st Brigades of the Kyiv TDF Brigade received the drones. Kyiv, the 3rd Assault Brigade and the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade "Burevii" of the National Guard of Ukraine.