Kyiv community hands over 1000 FPV drones to 3rd assault brigade - Klytschko. PHOTO

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko handed over another large batch of drones to the soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The mayor announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We have handed over another 1000 FPV drones to the soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade from the community of Kyiv. Today, the military brigades are fighting in one of the hottest spots in the war - Kharkiv. In total, with this batch, since the beginning of this year, the 3rd Assault Brigade has received 2,000 FPV drones and 410 Mavic 3T UAVs from Kyiv, which the city recently handed over," Klytschko said.

The mayor of the capital noted that during the full-scale war, Kyiv had allocated almost UAH 600 million from the city budget to equip the 3rd Assault Brigade.

"Let me remind you that this year, the capital has already allocated UAH 8.6 billion to our defenders. And we will continue to help them and look for every opportunity to do so! We also constantly raise non-budgetary funds and send equipment to the frontline as charity," said Klytschko.

Earlier it was reported that Vitalii Klytschko supplied more than a thousand drones from the Kyiv community to several brigades in the Kharkiv direction. In particular, the 112th and 241st TDF Brigade, the 3rd Assault Brigade and the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade "Burevii" of the National Guard received aid from Kyiv residents.