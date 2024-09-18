Occupiers’ tank and armoured personnel carrier were burned: 3rd SAB repels ruscists’ assault in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd SAB destroyed a Russian tank and an armoured personnel carrier during a battle in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers reported this in Telegram.

"The enemy convoy moving towards our positions was spotted in time by the pilots of the Third Assault Brigade. The brigade units immediately joined the liquidation. The tank was hit instantly from the sky. The Beter, which had started to back up, was caught up. Even before the control hits, the Russian infantry began to flee back," the statement said.

Equipment worth many millions destroyed in a short time by UAVs of the 3rd SAB.

It is noted that the enemy assault was repelled by the Unmanned Systems Battalion, "FATUM" fighters from the Anti-Tank Battalion, and "Revenge Group" fighters from the 1st Mechanised Battalion.

