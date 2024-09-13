Occupier explosively disappeared after receiving drone drop in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st assault battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively eliminated a Russian occupier, who was detected in a forest plantation in the Kharkiv direction of the frontline, using a drone drop.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The invader went through the rite of disappearance. Apparently, thanks to an RPG that exploded or detonated the backpack with the ammunition.

