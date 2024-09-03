ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16226 visitors online
News Video War
4 481 2

Defense Forces hit occupiers’ camouflaged cannon in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the AHILLES battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a camouflaged occupier's cannon in the Belgorod region.

This was reported by the Eskadron telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroy Russian Grad MLRS in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4992) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (124) Belgorod (223)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 