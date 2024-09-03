Defense Forces hit occupiers’ camouflaged cannon in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the AHILLES battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a camouflaged occupier's cannon in the Belgorod region.
This was reported by the Eskadron telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
