Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroy Russian Grad MLRS in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Achilles battalion of strike unmanned aerial systems of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko hit an enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS, which the enemy was using to fire at the Kharkiv region from the Belgorod region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel StratCom ZSU.
