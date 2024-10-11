Pro-Russian blogger who called for change of government and denied occupation of Crimea is detained - prosecutor’s office

A citizen of Ukraine who supports the aggressor state, called for a violent change of state power and denied the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine was detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the 35-year-old Kyiv resident, supporting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and aiming to persuade other citizens to his pro-Russian position, created and maintained several accounts on the social network TikTok.

In addition, in 2023-2024, the man repeatedly distributed videos through them, calling for a violent change of the current Ukrainian government, namely the President and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. He also denied the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea.

Thus, he was notified of suspicion of disseminating materials calling for a violent change of state power (Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and denying the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) using the media.

At the request of the Autonomous Republic's prosecutor's office, the suspect was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention without the alternative of bail. He faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

