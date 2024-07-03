ENG
Posted video of military echelon moving on TikTok: SSU serves notice of suspicion to blogger from Ivano-Frankivsk region. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to a video blogger who filmed and posted on TikTok a video of the movement of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

It is noted that the man witnessed the movement of a military echelon on the railway.

"In order to raise the rating of his TikTok page, he filmed the movement of the equipment and posted it on the social network. On the same day, TikTok users viewed the video more than 130,000 times," the statement said.

Блогер з Івано-Франківщини виклав у TikTok відео військового ешелону

The SSU identified the TikToker. He was a 29-year-old resident of Prykarpattia.

During the search, the police seized the man's mobile phone and a memory card with the original video.

What punishment does a video blogger face?

The SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion of disseminating information on the movement of weapons through the territory of Ukraine committed under martial law (Part 1 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man faces imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years.

Блогер з Івано-Франківщини виклав у TikTok відео військового ешелону

