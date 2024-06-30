How Zmiinyi was released two years ago: unique shots of special operation from first person. VIDEO

Two years ago, Ukrainian defenders liberated Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea. The Security Service of Ukraine showed unique footage of the special operation.

This was reported by Censor.NET wth reference to the SSU telegram channel.

In June 2022, the SSU Special Forces "A" together with their combat-sworn brothers from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a unique and extremely important operation. It consisted of several stages and was of strategic importance, as the gradual ousting of the enemy from the Black Sea has since begun. The special operation to liberate Zmiinyi was an example of the boundless courage and professionalism of our soldiers of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine. We remember the Heroes of Ukraine who gave their lives in this battle," the Special Forces wrote.

See also: Machine gunner Oleksandr, 57, about eliminating the occupier on the outskirts of Bakhmut: "This is my best memory in life". VIDEO