Transferred data about enterprises of defense-industrial complex: SSU detained FSB agent in Sumy region. PHOTO

The SSU detained another FSB agent who was preparing a new series of Russian air attacks on the Sumy region.

Tasks of the agent

It is noted that the main task of the defendant was to collect geolocations and up-to-date information about local enterprises of the defense industry.

To do this, the agent regularly traveled around the area and "in the dark" asked her acquaintances for the information she needed during everyday conversations.

It is stated that she also tried to establish contacts with former and current employees of defense plants.

If the agent found "like-minded people", she planned to involve them in her own network of informants and offer them money from the FSB.

However, the SSU thwarted the enemy's plans, documented the criminal actions of the defendant, and detained her red-handed when the FSB agent was filming one of the facilities.

According to the investigation, the enemy's accomplice is a former nurse, an ideological supporter of racism. The woman kept in touch with her relatives who live in Russia and support armed aggression against Ukraine.

Recruited through relatives in Russia

"It was through the relatives that the FSB remotely recruited the suspect and identified her curator. The Security Service has already identified him. He was a staff member of one of the FSB's regional offices," the press center said.

The Russian intelligence officer and his agent used an anonymous chat in a messenger to communicate with each other.

During the search, mobile phones with evidence of criminal actions were seized from the detainee.

What is the threat to the FSB agent?

SSU investigators have now served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.