SSU Special Forces destroy 8 Russian air defence systems. VIDEO

SSU special forces are destroying Russian air defence systems. It is noted that the special forces managed to capture four TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems, three Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, and one BUK anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

