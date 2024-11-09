SSU and SOF drones attacked Aleksinsky Chemical Pant in Tula region of Russian Federation - sources. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 9 November, the SSU and SOF drones struck the Aleksinsky Chemical Plant in the Tula region of Russia, which produces ammunition, gunpowder, and materials for the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to SSU sources, at least 13 drones "flew" at the chemical plant at night. Due to the release of acids, the key target, the gunpowder production shop, is now smoking orange.

At 01:10 p.m., an additional explosion was recorded at the facility, which was hit by the SSU and SOF drones, as chemicals caught fire as a result of previous hits.

The plant itself was shut down and the staff evacuated.

Sources also confirm the damage to the Aleksinsky Chemical Plant. A 110kV power line was damaged.

What do you know about Aleksinskiy Chemical Plant?

Aleksinsky Chemical Plant specializes in the production of polymer and composite materials.

Last year, against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Aleksinsky Chemical Plant was placed on the US sanctions blocking list because it produces ammunition, "as well as polymers, paints and varnishes and composite materials for the Russian military-industrial complex".

On 23 February 2024, the chemical plant was included in the EU sanctions list because it "supplies products to state-owned enterprises producing gunpowder, ammunition, and ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces".

As a reminder, on the night of Saturday, 9 November 2024, drones attacked the city of Aleksin in the Tula region of Russia.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defence claims that on the night of 9 November, 50 drones were allegedly shot down over Russian territory.