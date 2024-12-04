Russians shelled Nikopol district: woman was killed, man was wounded, houses and greenhouses were damaged. PHOTOS

On 4 December, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 20 times. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrovka and Pokrovska communities came under fire. One person was killed and another was injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians killed an 88-year-old woman by striking Nikopol with a kamikaze drone.

There is also a victim in the district, in the Myrovka community. The aggressor also hit it with a drone. A 64-year-old man received shrapnel wounds and bruises. He received medical assistance on the spot. His condition is satisfactory," Lysak wrote.

In his daily evening bulletin, Lysak noted: "The Russian army attacked Nikopol district twenty times during the day. They targeted the district centre, Marhanets, Myrovka and Pokrovske communities. They attacked with kamikaze drones, artillery, and dropped ammunition from UAVs.

6 private houses, 2 outbuildings, 3 greenhouses, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A company car and a passenger car were damaged".

