Consequences of enemy missile attacks on Zlatopil in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Today, on 10 December 2024, at around 9:40 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the city of Zlatopil, Lozova district, Kharkiv region. One of the strikes hit the city centre, the other - the outskirts.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, 10 people were injured and suffered an acute stress reaction.

Consequences of an enemy attack

The attacks damaged private houses, a banking institution, administrative buildings and cars.

Preliminary, the Russian army had fired two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles at the city.

Read more: In Kharkiv sector, Russians from two armies keep trying to push Ukrainian Defence Forces beyond Oskil River - 3rd SAB

Under the procedural supervision of the Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into a war crime (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had launched missile attacks on Zlatopil in Kharkiv region: 10 people were injured.

