Umierov offers Estonia to train and equip Ukrainian brigade. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal to discuss further support for Ukraine, including military assistance, training of brigades and strengthening of cyber security.

This was announced by the Minister on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

As noted earlier, Estonia has reaffirmed its commitment to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine annually, as well as to strengthen our country's defence capabilities.

In addition, the parties discussed the importance of training and equipping one of the Ukrainian brigades with the support of Estonian allies.

"I also told the Estonian Prime Minister about the priorities of the Ukrainian defence sector. We are actively developing domestic arms production, and in 2025 these efforts will be significantly strengthened, in particular in the area of long-range capabilities," Umerov said.

