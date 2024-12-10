ENG
Consequences of RF attack on Zaporizhzhia: 4 wounded, private clinic destroyed. PHOTOS

At least four people were wounded in today's attack by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a private clinic was destroyed and nearby buildings were damaged as a result of an enemy strike on the city.

Currently, medics, police officers and the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Zaporizhzhia after the shelling on December 10, 2024
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, two people were injured.

