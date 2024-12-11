Day in Donetsk region: Person was injured in Kostiantynivka, three districts of region were under shelling. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, wounding one person and causing numerous destructions.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the situation in the region as of the morning of 11 December, Censor.NET reports.
The Pokrovsk district
Numerous multi-story buildings and private houses were damaged in Kurakhove and the outskirts of the town. A building was damaged in Pokrovsk.
The Kramatorsk district
In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was wounded, 3 houses and a power line were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In the Chasiv Yar district, 9 private houses, a multi-story building, and a non-residential building were damaged. In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged.
As noted, in total, Russians fired 6 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 252 people were evacuated from the front line, including 22 children.
The consequences of hostile attacks on the Donetsk region were demonstrated by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region.
