Russian troops launched missile strike on Kyivsky district of Kharkiv: woman was injured (updated

On the morning of December 15, 2024, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary data, there was an enemy hit in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Specialized services are on the scene," the statement said.

According to doctors, one person was injured.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the enemy fired a missile at the Kyiv district of the city.

No further information is available at this time.

Updated information

According to the RMA, the occupants hit the ground and damaged the windows of a residential building.

The 48-year-old woman was hospitalized in a medical facility.

As a reminder, on December 13, at about 01:40, Russian troops struck a residential building in Kharkiv with a drone. The UAV hit the roof of a five-story building.