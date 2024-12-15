Occupiers shelled Dudchany in Kherson region with tank. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the village of Dudchany in the Kherson region with a tank.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night the enemy shelled Dudchany in Beryslav district. Russian troops shelled the village from a tank. A private house was damaged as a result of the enemy strikes," the statement said.

It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries.

The RMA also showed the consequences of enemy shelling.

