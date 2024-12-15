ENG
1 454 11
shoot out (12134) Khersonska region (69) Dudchany (1) war in Ukraine (695)

Occupiers shelled Dudchany in Kherson region with tank. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the village of Dudchany in the Kherson region with a tank.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night the enemy shelled Dudchany in Beryslav district. Russian troops shelled the village from a tank. A private house was damaged as a result of the enemy strikes," the statement said.

It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries.

The RMA also showed the consequences of enemy shelling.

