Occupiers shelled Dudchany in Kherson region with tank. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled the village of Dudchany in the Kherson region with a tank.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"Last night the enemy shelled Dudchany in Beryslav district. Russian troops shelled the village from a tank. A private house was damaged as a result of the enemy strikes," the statement said.
It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries.
The RMA also showed the consequences of enemy shelling.
