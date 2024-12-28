Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 784,200 people (+1690 per day), 9651 tanks, 21,408 artillery systems, 19,970 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 784,200 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.12.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 784200 (+1690) people,
tanks - 9651 (+7) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 19970 (+19) units,
artillery systems - 21408 (+29) units,
MLRS /- 1256 (+0) units,
air defence systems - 1032 (+0) units,
aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 21013 (+14),
cruise missiles - 3003 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 32328 (+66) units,
special equipment - 3668 (+0)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
