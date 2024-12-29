Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired 6 times at localities. 231 people evacuated from front line, including 30 children. PHOTOS

Russian invaders do not stop shelling the Donetsk region. Three districts of the region came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin

Pokrovsk district

The Russian army shelled Myrnohrad with artillery - 1 private house, 2 apartment buildings and a shop were destroyed.

Yesterday around 11:30 a man born in 1990 died as a result of shelling in Kotlyne village, Pokrovsk district.

The occupants attacked Pokrovsk with a FAB-250 bomb, artillery and Grad rockets, wounding two civilians. The shelling damaged 1 apartment building and 3 private houses.

Kramatorsk district

Two houses were damaged in Lyman. In Kostiantynivka, 4 private houses and a garage were damaged.

An enemy drone attacked a workshop in Serhiivka.

Bakhmut district

In Chasiv Yar community, 7 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, 5 houses were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 6 times at settlements in the Donetsk region.

