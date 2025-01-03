Occupiers attacked Sloviansk and Siversk: 5 people wounded, including 2-year-old boy, his mother is in critical condition. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, on January 3, Russian forces shelled the private sector of Sloviansk and Siversk in the Donetsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the Information Policy Department of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 3 January 2025, the Russian army attacked the private sector in Sloviansk. The attack injured four civilians, including a mother and a two-year-old boy. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, fractures and a head wound," the statement said.

It is noted that 14 households in the settlement were damaged and partially destroyed.

The prosecutor's office added that the type of weapon used and the final number of victims are being established.

Later, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, reported five wounded as a result of shelling in the north of Donetsk region.

"Russians wounded four people in Sloviansk, including a 2-year-old boy. All four are in hospital. The boy's mother is in serious condition. The shelling damaged 14 private houses," he wrote.

According to him, another person was wounded in Siversk. The injured 70-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Sloviansk.