Russians shelled Synelnykove and Nikopol district: Two wounded, private houses, nine-story building, enterprises and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on January 3, Russian troops attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing injuries and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Synelnykove

"It was loud in Synelnykove in the evening. As a result of an enemy attack, one person was preliminarily injured there - a 70-year-old man. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition," the statement said.



It is noted that as a result of the shelling, 4 private houses, a car, and a power line were damaged. The information is being clarified.

Attacks on the Nikopol district

During the day, Nikopol district was subjected to fifteen enemy attacks by kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrov communities came under fire.



A 48-year-old man was injured as a result of hostile attacks. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A nine-storey building and a private house were damaged, as well as two enterprises, including a utility company, and equipment was smashed. A truck and power lines were also hit.

