Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region: 154 strikes recorded, five people injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants attacked 43 settlements in the Sumy region. A total of 154 attacks were recorded using various types of weapons.

This was reported by the communication department of the Sumy regional police, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, five civilians were injured as a result of hostile shelling. Six private houses, two cars, a business building, a petrol tank and the roof of an outbuilding were damaged.

Police investigative teams and bomb squads were working at the scene.

