In Belgorod region, drone attacks on three settlements were announced. PHOTO
The governor of Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that Ukrainian drones had allegedly struck the region's infrastructure.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.
In the town of Hraivoron, glass was smashed after an explosive device was dropped on the territory of a social facility.
Another drone dropped an explosive device in the village of Hora-Podil, Hraivoronsky district, smashing windows in one apartment.
In the village of Nizhne Berezove-Drugoe, Shebekinsky District, two cars and a house extension caught fire after the attack.
Windows in three private houses were also smashed and two cars were damaged. There were no casualties, Gladkov said.
