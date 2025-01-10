Another 17 Ukrainians returned from occupation - Lubinets. PHOTOS

Thanks to the efforts of state authorities, the Ombudsman's Office staff, volunteers and international partners, 17 more Ukrainian citizens were returned from the occupation.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

The Ombudsman said that he was among those who were helped to leave:

A man who lost a limb due to shelling and experienced ill-treatment due to deprivation of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Three families from the Kherson region who had been under occupation for a long time. One of the families had lost their mother, the other needed medical care due to her advanced age.

A couple from Crimea who left the peninsula because of their love for Ukraine and their rejection of the disorder caused by the Russian authorities.

An elderly woman and her daughter, who made a difficult journey through the territory of the aggressor country to return home on their own.

An elderly man with a disability who has defect of eyesight and needs medical care and special attention.

A 77-year-old woman who was evacuated from the active hostilities zone and needs medical care due to chronic illnesses.

A man who had been in the occupied territory for almost 3 years and wanted to leave for the sake of his future.

Two women who have been waiting for a long time to return to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

"We continue to work so that every Ukrainian can return to their homeland!" Lubinets added.





