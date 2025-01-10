Russians attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery and UAVs: two wounded, houses, enterprises, cars, gas pipeline and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 10 January, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and UAVs, and dropped ammunition from drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, two men, aged 46 and 74, were injured in the shelling in Nikopol. Doctors assess their condition as average.



In total, 3 enterprises and 5 private houses were damaged in Nikopol. Outbuildings, a dozen garages and cars were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In addition, it was noisy in the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. Experts are inspecting the settlements attacked there.

No one was reportedly injured.

