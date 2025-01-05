Enemy struck Nikopol with artillery: man was killed, woman was wounded. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 5 January 2025, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipro region, with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 43-year-old man was killed in Nikopol by enemy shelling.

A 40-year-old woman was also injured. She was provided with all the necessary medical care.

Five-storey buildings, garages and cars were damaged in the city.

