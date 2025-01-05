Day in Zaporizhia: enemy UAV hit energy infrastructure facility, 370 Russian strikes recorded. PHOTO
On 4 January, the Russian military fired at settlements in the Zaporizhzhia, Pohohy, and Vasylivka districts, using combat drones, aircraft, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Yesterday, Russians fired at Maryivka in the Zaporizhzhia district, Kamianske in Vasylivka district, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, Temyrivka in the Polohy district.
Police recorded enemy shells hitting civilian houses, damaging garages, outbuildings, property, and vehicles. In the Zaporizhzhya district, a UAV attack damaged an energy infrastructure facility. There were no casualties.
