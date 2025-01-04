Pokrovsk and Avdiivka had to be prepared for defense in advance. Currently, the issue of preparing for a defensive operation in Kherson is an urgent one.

Anatoliy Kozel Kupol, a former soldier of the 46th SAAB, told this in an interview with Ukrainian Witness, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia is fighting in small tactical groups, and the enemy has barrier units.

"Their personnel are going one way. The motivation is simple: either you will be shot or you will get prisoners, a helmet, a bulletproof vest," he said.

Kupol also focused in detail on the failures in Ukraine's defense.

"We should have been digging Pokrovsk a year ago, and Avdiivka should have been dug in in '22," he said.

Answering the question of what should be trenched now, Kupol said: "The Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Kherson. Kherson must now be fully prepared for a defensive operation... If the enemy makes a bridgehead there, in Kherson, it will be the right bank of the Dnipro. We need to stop deceiving ourselves, we have total deception at all levels. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief receives information that is distorted by up to 100 percent."

Kupol also spoke about the main mistakes of the military leadership. In addition, he answered the following questions during the interview:

Why did the offensive fail in the spring of 2023?

What led to the loss of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and other cities?

Did the operation in the Kursk region meet expectations?

What does the DPRK army's entry into the war mean?

What should Ukraine expect in 2025?

Earlier, the battalion commander of the 46th separate airmobile brigade, Kupol, gave an interview to The Washington Post, where he spoke about the losses and problems in training Ukrainian soldiers.

He was then removed from his post and transferred to the training center. Kupol calls the losses in the DSHV overestimated.

Dome was supported by Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, and Volodymyr Shevchenko, a military man and owner of the Veterano Coffee chain. And the head of the board of the National Association of Ukrainian Media, Tetiana Kotyuzhynska, proposed to lift restrictions on military personnel communicating with the press.

Later, Kupol said that journalists had "torn up" his story and called on him "not to look for treason where there is none".