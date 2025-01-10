Paratroopers of the 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured an Italian who fought on the side of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the beginning of 2025, in the area of Kupiansk, paratroopers detected an enemy group. Some of them were killed, others were captured. Among them was Gianni Cenni, a native of Naples, a citizen of the Italian Republic, who voluntarily joined the Russian army.

In the past, Cenni worked in a restaurant in Samara (Russia), but in November 2024 he joined the Russian armed forces. The Italian is 51 years old and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Read more: Kremlin has started to form lists for mobilization for spring campaign - NRC