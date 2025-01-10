Consequences of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia and region. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, on January 10, the Russian military shelled Zaporizhzhia and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy continues to attack the region. At least 4 explosions near Prymorske," the statement said.
It is also noted that a private house in Zaporizhzhia was damaged by an enemy drone. The roof and windows were damaged. No one was injured.
The head of the RMA also showed photos of the aftermath of another Russian attack, noting that emergency services are already on the ground.
