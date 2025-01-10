Invaders attack Zaporizhzhia, two people wounded

On Friday evening, January 10, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary it is known about two wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia continues to attack Zaporizhzhia. We know about two wounded - a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Currently, medics are taking them to the hospital," the official wrote.

Earlier, Fedorov reported on explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

An air raid alert was declared in the Zaporizhzhia region due to the launch of attack drones by the occupiers.

