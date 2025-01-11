Enemy drones attacked Primorske, Zaporizhzhia region, a woman died (updated). PHOTO

Since the night of 10 January, Russian invaders have been attacking the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"In the morning, a civilian car carrying five people was hit. A 47-year-old woman died on the spot from her injuries," the statement said.

Four people were also injured. They are two men aged 46 and 60 and two women aged 49 and 52. All of them are now in hospital. One of the men is in an extremely serious condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

"Police officers were able to approach the scene with great difficulty to examine and evacuate the body of the deceased woman - the Russians kept several attack drones in the air and did not allow them to approach the car," the regional police said.

