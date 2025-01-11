Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists killed woman in Pokrovsk, another was injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled three districts of the Donetsk region yesterday. One person was killed and one wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In Bilytske of the Dobropillia district, 2 multi-story buildings, 3 administrative buildings, and numerous private houses were damaged.

A woman died in Pokrovsk as a result of another Russian attack. On 10 January at 9.00 a.m., a local resident died as a result of shelling of the private sector of the central part of the town. Two households were damaged.

At the same time, the enemy struck at the Shakhtarske neighborhood. Two multi-story buildings were damaged. A woman of the 1946 year of birth was wounded.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 6 houses were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 10 private houses, a multi-story building, and an industrial building were damaged; in Mykolaivka, 5 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged. In the Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses, 3 multi-story buildings, 2 industrial buildings, and 2 warehouses were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 14 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 266 people, including 14 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

Read more: Some positions of Defense Forces were destroyed as result of enemy assaults in Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk directions - OSGT "Khortytsia"











