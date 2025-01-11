Oil depot in Engels, hit by Ukrainian drones, has been burning for fourth day. PHOTO

The city of Engels, Saratov region, Russia, has been unable to extinguish a fire at an oil depot that was hit by Ukrainian Defence Forces drones on the night of 8 January.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin.

According to him, the area of the fire "at industrial enterprises" (an oil depot at the Engels-2 military airfield - ed.) has decreased by 80%. There is also less smoke.

"The fuel burning process continues, and experts are taking all necessary measures. Rospotrebnadzor experts continue to monitor the air quality on an ongoing basis," Busargin said.

Watch more: Explosions heard in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Russia, at night. VIDEO

Strike on Saratov and Engels on 8 January 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Saratov and Engels were under a massive drone attack at night: there were fires and a business was damaged.

In Engels, an airbase oil storage facility burns after a drone attack.

Later, the Ukrainian Defence Forces confirmed that the Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility in Engels, Russia, had been attacked.

On 8 January, local authorities introduced a state of emergency.

Read on Censor.NET: Camouflaged military targets attacked in Rostov and Leningrad regions of Russia, - CPD