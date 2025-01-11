Defense forces captured two North Koreans. They are already communicating with SSU - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Our soldiers captured North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. These are two soldiers who, although wounded, survived. They have now been taken to Kyiv, where they are talking to SSU investigators.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"This task was not easy: usually, Russians and other North Korean military personnel finish off their wounded and do everything to prevent evidence of the participation of another state - North Korea - in the war against Ukraine. I am grateful to our servicemen of the tactical group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our paratroopers who captured these two people," the Head of State stressed.

"As with all prisoners, these two North Korean soldiers are being provided with the necessary medical care. I have instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to provide journalists with access to these prisoners. The world needs to know what is happening," Zelenskyy said.

