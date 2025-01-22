Exported paint to Russia for $1.8 million: in Cherkasy region, head of chemical plant was informed of suspicion due to selling products to enemy - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, the head of a chemical company from Cherkasy, who organized the supply of paint to Russia despite the ban on exports to the aggressor state, was served a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the company, despite the ban on exports to Russia, arranged for the supply of paint used to protect crops and increase yields. In the period from 2022 to 2024, products worth USD 1.8 million were shipped to Russia through a foreign intermediary company.

It was established that before the full-scale invasion, the plant worked directly with Russian customers, and the involvement of an intermediary was a way to circumvent the ban. Among the key Russian customers were leading agro-industrial companies Shchelkovo Agrokhim and Alterit.

Currently, the head of the company was served a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state under Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 1 million 211 thousand was chosen as a measure of restraint.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SSU investigators in Kyiv and Kyiv region with the operational support of the SSU Main Directorate.

See more: Group of persons, who embezzled UAH 2.5 million of donations for Armed Forces, exposed - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS