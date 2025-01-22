Zelenskyy discusses with Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani expansion of initiative to return Ukrainian children stolen by Russia. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Davos with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, our state appreciates Qatar 's mediation in the return home of 53 of our children who were forcibly removed from Ukraine by Russia.

"We look forward to expanding this important work. We also discussed humanitarian cooperation and food security. Thank you for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for joining the Joint Communiqué of the first Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Office of the President, the meeting focused on humanitarian cooperation and food security. Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the new Ukrainian initiative Food from Ukraine, launched to help the Syrian people and supply food to Syria. In addition, Ukraine is working on opportunities to support the agricultural sector of this country and educate Syrian students. The President invited Qatar to join the implementation of these initiatives and provide financial support, which is also a contribution to the restoration of stability in the entire region.