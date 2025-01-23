Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with "shaheds" in evening, launched missile strikes during liquidation of consequences - Fedorov. PHOTOS

On the evening of 22 January, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with 7 "Shaheds", damaging a power facility. On 23 January, the enemy launched four rocket attacks during the liquidation of consequences.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"During the night, the enemy attacked the regional centre twice. The "Shaheds" destroyed one of the energy facilities. Residents and critical infrastructure facilities, such as boiler houses, healthcare and social security institutions, were left without electricity," the statement said.

Fedorov noted that the alert in Zaporizhzhia lasted more than 6 hours. In the morning, the Russians struck again, this time with ballistic missiles.

"24 people were injured, including a two-month-old boy. Rescuers and power engineers who were eliminating the consequences of an enemy attack on the power facility were also injured.

Currently, more than 20,000 customers have no electricity and another 17,000 have no heating. All services are working at the sites of the hits, and charity organisations are also involved in the response. We have set up invincibility points," added Fedorov.

